Cambridge eye second place spot in St James FA Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Promoted Cambridge FC could move into second place in Zone Two of the St James Football Association/ Sandals Resorts International Major League today when they take on Club Ville in a Zone One game at the UDC field, set to start at 3:00pm.

After picking up just two points from their first three games, Cambridge FC will be seeking back-to-back wins to close out the first round of the competition and move within touching distance of leaders Reggae Youths.

Club Ville are winless in three games and walked off the field in their last game, down 0-2 to Reggae Youths, with eight players, after three were sent off in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Also today, Melbourne Mind Games and Violet Kickers will meet in a Zone Two game at Albion playing field.

Melbourne Mind Games are on four points from four games, while Violet Kickers, the former champions, are on just a single point, and have lost their last three games in a row.

On Monday, Heights FC continued their good run, edging Fire House 1-0 for their fifth-straight win, handing their opponents their first defeat.

Omar Hall's 66th-minute goal was the difference for Heights FC who are on 15 points, seven points better than second-place Fire House.