Cambridge FC, Green Pond High lift St James FA titles
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cambridge FC won their first St James Football Association Under- 20 title, beating Flanker United 5-3 on penalty kicks, after playing out a 0-0 regulation and extra-time draw, while Green Pond High won their fourth successive Under -17 title, edging Bogue FC 1-0, both games played at the UDC field on Saturday.
The competitions were sponsored by Sandals Resorts International and signalled the end of the St James FA 2018-19 season.
The games were affected by heavy rains and muddy underfoot conditions with the flow of the ball hampered by large puddles of water.
The Under-20 final lived up to expectations between two good teams, but failed to produce a goal even in extra-time, and so the title was decided from the penalty spot.
All five Cambridge FC players scored, while Flanker United's Kimarley Nedrick hit the left post with his team's first kick.
Alton Grant, Romario Little, Akeeno Allen, Aldane Ottey and Shaquille West all scored for Cambridge FC, while Tevin Fuller, Rahj Hines and Chevaughn White scored for Flanker United.
In the Under-17 final, David Morris' 67th minute goal was the difference between Green Pond High and Bogue FC.
The first- half had to be stopped briefly because of the heavy rains and lightning and even after the rains eased, it left the field soggy and heavy.
