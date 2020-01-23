Celebration of Peace set for February 23

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Entertainers Against Crime and Violence (EACAV), organisers of Celebration of Peace 2020 Concert, has announced that the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, has come on board as a sponsor for this year's staging of the event.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, February 23 at Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, starting at 10:00 am with a variety of activities for children. The action moves to the stage at 3:00 pm with over 60 artistes slated to perform.

The concert — intended to be held annually, and which is free to the public — was first staged in 2016 and then the following year, but came off the radar due to a lack of sponsorship.

It was conceptualised as part of an effort by several artistes in St James to contain crime and violence in the parish.

Director of EACAV Mackie Conscious, who is also an artiste from St James, yesterday commended Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, for being one of the sponsors of this year's staging of the event.

“The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia “Babsy” Grange through her ministry, was the first to answer the call for sponsorship to this 2020 edition. Her ministry has agreed to partner, making this another of her events for Reggae Month, which will be hosted in western Jamaica, and we are grateful for that,” said Mackie Conscious.

At the event, the scores of entertainers which will be drawn from across the island will consolidate their voices in denouncing crime and violence.

“EACAV directors, entertainer Mackie Conscious (Dennis Mc Kay), George Geddyz Thomas (musician/ Bung Guh Lhung Entertainment) from Montego Bay and Carl Edwards (musician/Live Wyya Band) from Ocho Rios have all pledged to continue promoting live entertainment to bring about hope for several talented youths in and around Montego Bay, by giving them the opportunity to feel important onstage with an instrument other than a gun,” said Mackie Conscious.

He urged other sponsors to come on board, stressing that without sponsors the event cannot be a success.

“So far, a few of our regular partners have already expressed interest. We still await confirmation from others to whom requests have been made, because without sponsors the event cannot be successful,” said Mackie Conscious.

— Mark Cummings