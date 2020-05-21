Bartender and proprietor of Jerk Mi Seh bar on Foreshore Road in Falmouth, Trelawny, Deborah “Debbie” Levy (right), pours drink for customer Ukel Powell on Tuesday, the first day of the reopening of community bars and taverns, which were shuttered by Government on March 18, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The bars were reopened under a raft of guidelines, including social distancing, the wearing of masks, no stools or chairs inside the facility, there should not be more than five persons at any one time in the businessplace, as well as the creation of a sanitation station.

Levy expressed delight at the opening of bars, and expressed hope that the restrictions will be relaxed in the near future.