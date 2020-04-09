Chinese donation

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang (right) makes a point to (from left) commanding officer for the St James Police Division Superintendent Vernon Ellis; and members of the Chinese community in Jamaica, Yangsen Li and Ziping Chen, during the handing over of $3 million worth of food and sanitation items to the St James police, children's homes and the St James Infirmary at the Beauty Queen warehouse in Montego Bay, on Saturday.

The donation from the Chinese, which forms part of their contribution to the country's COVID-19 fight, follows on the heels of a gift consisting of similar items worth $5 million to the Western Regional Health Authority, last Friday.

Dr Chang, who is also Member of Parliament for St James North West, expressed gratitude for the donation, stressing that it will greatly assist the beneficiaries of the supplies.