CHR Solutions to assist SMEs

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Caribbean HR Solutions (CHRS) will this year add small- and medium-sized businesses to its catalogue as part of efforts to move local companies up the value chain.

Over the past decade, the company has maintained a strong partnership with Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) to provide seamless human resource and business process support solutions to new businesses entering the island's landscape.

The company has been making its mark by servicing major players within the manufacturing and tourism industries as well as been a key contributor to the rapid growth in the oil and gas and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors.

But speaking at the company's 10th anniversary celebrations at the Grand-A-View Restaurant and Event Place in Montego Bay, on Saturday, Ainsley Esmie, CHR Solutions' sales and marketing manager, acknowledged that some small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are unable to afford the manpower needed to support their businesses, hence the company has strategically decided to assist them.

“We hope to serve more Jamaican companies especially SMEs which tend to need more support at this moment. We are building a model to cater for them because it might be a little more strenuous on them financially, so we are trying to structure our model in a way where we can cater to small- and medium- sized companies,” Esmie told the gathering.

“Based on what's happening now, we are planning on doing it this quarter. The service that we are currently offering to larger companies will be modified to fit these smaller business categories. What we will do is to use technology to drive it which will use less manpower, but at the same time, help to structure their business just the same. As a company, we are focused on business growth and moving Jamaican companies up the value chain. Not only do we have experts who can do the job, but we also place focus on relationship management. We are not just going to do the paperwork for you, we will be in constant communication with you, understanding your business, learning how you do your business and where you want to go with your business. Even though we are HR focused, more importantly, we are business focused, so we are going to help you to grow your business while helping your team to achieve the same goals of your business.”

And, reflecting on the past 10 years, Debra Fraser, CEO of Caribbean HR Solutions, is excited at the growth of the company, and is willing to adapt to the many changes that it has brought.

“It is a very significant time. We've come a long way from just 'trying a ting'. We have the same level of commitment that we did before, and in reflecting, I don't think we have made a mistake on people. We have always focused on being honest and transparent. We don't expect people to be perfect, but we expect to be patient with one another. That is one of the lessons I don't regret when we look back at the 10 years. The next 10 years is going to be so different, the world has changed, HR is changing, technology is huge,[but] we have the right people in place and we have an excellent vision, and I am looking forward to the adventure,” Fraser expressed.

Susan Cameron, the human resource manager for National Pen, a client of Caribbean HR Solutions, expressed confidence in CHRS, arguing that the company was “instrumental in our start-up since coming into the country two years ago”.

“They continue to process our payroll as well as to assist with other HR support services. They also look at what is happening in the industry and are very proactive in offering solutions to fix things before they become a challenge. They are our very trusted partner in ensuring that we pay our employees correctly by following the appropriate government guidelines,” stated Cameron.

And Gloria Henry, president of Global Services Association of Jamaica, noted that Caribbean HR Solutions provides services that support many of her members including HR outsourcing, HR recruiting and payroll services, stressing that “they are a critical part of the global services industry in Jamaica” and is “one of the glues that keep the global services together “.