Club Knights, Falmouth Saints set for JABA NBL

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The Western Conference will have two teams in the new look Jamaica Basketball Association's (JABA) National Basketball League (NBL) set to tip off in January, after champions Cricket Club Knights and Falmouth Saints both won their final first-round qualifying games at the Montego Bay Cricket Club on Saturday.

Cricket Club Knights rebounded from their loss to Spanish Town the previous week to beat Rae Town Raptors 73-58, while Falmouth Saints came from behind in the final quarter to beat Central Celtics by six points (92-86).

Both western-based teams won two of their three games and were early qualifiers for the 12-team league along with St George's Slayers, UWI Running Rebels, Pembrook Hall, Urban Knights, Upper Room, Portmore Flames, Spanish Town Spartans and Tivoli Wizards.

After tying at 13-all after the first quarter, Knights outscored Raptors 60-45 over the next three quarters led by Antonio Spence's double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Mikhail Smith scored 15 points.

Both Romone Spence and Davian Solomon scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds for Raptors.

In the first game of the double-header, Central Celtics led Falmouth Saints 18-9 after the first-quarter, 30-25 at half-time and 58-54 after the third quarter before the home team roared back to outscore the visitors 38-28 in the final quarter, led by Michael Schloss with 28 points and eight assists and Dave Black, who scored 15 points and had six rebounds.

Earland Smith had a game high 31 points for Central Celtics, while Damon Sullivan scored 14 points.