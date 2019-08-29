Coaches' workshop
Coaches from various schools participating in the Victoria Mutual (VM) Foundation St James FA Under-13 Football Competition display certificates after completing a two-day Transformative Coaching Workshop sponsored by VM Foundation and executed by Project Gold at Sea Garden Resort in Montego Bay, last weekend. The workshop dealt with understanding of the coaches' roles, benefits of SMART goals, nutrition and hydration, exercise, injury and recovery, and effective communication. Sharing in the occasion are Naketa West (third left), Victoria Mutual Foundation manager; Andrea Arscott-Allen (fifth left), branch manager, VM Bank-Fairview and Project Gold representatives (from second right, front row) Sasher-Gaye Henry, Jermaine Brown, Marva Bernard and Simone Forbes (back row, second right).
