CocoLaPalm resort hails long-standing employees

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - Repeat guests are a key feature of CocoLaPalm — a Seaside Resort, and according to General Manager William Vassell, that is a testament to the quality service that has been given to thousands of visitors over the course of the 25 years that the resort has been in operation.

Beaming with pride, Vassell pointed out that CocoLaPalm has had a very low turnover rate as it relates to staff, and that this has contributed to the excellent service being delivered by the Negril hotel.

“We are like family,” Vassell stressed, pointing to the fact that there are employees who are still there since the early days when CocoLaPalm was just 19 rooms. “These employees have become an essential fixture to the entity.”

One of these employees is Esna Alder-Gordon, who started with the company in 1996 as a receptionist, but has climbed the promotions ladder to her current post of reservations manager at the resort.

During her time at the hotel, she had stints in the Accounts Department and served time as the front office manager. She disclosed that she has had a great time working at CocoLaPalm Resort, adding that her current role keeps her busy, especially during the winter tourist season.

Gordon is usually bombarded with calls and e-mails from guests seeking rooms, particularly during the high season and even during the slower periods.

“We get tons of repeaters coming back each year, sometimes twice a year,” she remarked. She related that there are some guests who specifically request to have the same room on each visit, want to see the same faces, and want the same quality service.

CocoLa Palm has also got rave reviews for its well-kept grounds from guests which, despite being a seaside resort, has lush vegetation. A big part of this achievement is due to the work of Shalton Wilson, who has been a groundskeeper since the hotel began operation.

Wilson noted that he loves his job.

“I love to work here, I have been working here for a long time – 25 years. I appreciate this work here, and I hope to continue working here,” the soft-spoken Wilson stated.

For Gloria Williams and Hazel McNeil, they are happy at the roles they have played in delivering quality service to guests over the years. Both room attendants, they have been working since the enterprise started and have played a variety of roles since then.

From working in the laundry to cooking, they have done it all, and according to both ladies, they have no regrets. McNeil related that she respects her job, and that she felt good working at the hotel.

“I've worked at lots of places, but right now CocoLaPalm is the best,” she emphasised.

For Williams, working at the hotel has been her only job.

“We've become family and I am a family person, and so it's great working at CocoLaPalm. If and when I should go, it would be like losing a loved one,” she argued.

Another long-standing employee is Ancle England, who does routine maintenance around the property.

“CocoLaPalm is like a home away from home,” said England, an easy-going individual, who is also a family man and devout Christian.

“My colleagues are my extended family members, and I love working at this establishment,” said England.

He performs his tasks all over the property, including painting, varnishing, plumbing, among other chores.

“Ever since I started working here, I have been very comfortable with my job,” he remarked.

Noticeable, among all the employees, is the love and respect they have expressed for Vassell, their boss.

Vassell, on the other hand, is full of praise for his staff, describing them as being very loyal and “like a part of the business.”