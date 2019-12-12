Conversion International formally opens in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Conversion International launched its operations in Montego Bay with a recent opening of its newly completed facility at Shop 20 inside the Sagicor Business Centre on Howard Cooke Boulevard.

The in-house call centre is responsible for handling reservations for its United States-based parent companies Brittain Resorts and Resort Collections in North Carolina and Florida.

The move comes four years after Jamaicans employed on the J1 and H2B work programmes impressed their overseas employers, prompting talks and eventually a decision to move the operations to Jamaica, which started earlier this year.

Robert Laltoo, co-owner, Conversion International, spoke about the company's move to operate in Jamaica and plans to generate more jobs during his address at the opening.

“Our team now impacts over a 100,000 Jamaicans, whether directly or indirectly through our overseas work programme and now with Conversion International as our local operations. We want to turn this into a lot of jobs for the Jamaican community and to be good partners in the community as well,” Laltoo stated.

Plans are also in place for advancing the operations to include full-service front office support to other hotel groups providing packages for not only the summer season but resorts providing winter packages including ski resorts.

The newly constructed space at Sagicor Business Centre was completed at a cost of over US$700,000 and features modern and cutting-edge technology in software and telephony.

The facility offers higher tier agent jobs with persons holding college degrees as the main target for employment. This comes amid several calls for high-level trained staff to perform higher-order services in the rapidly expanding Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

During her keynote address, Gloria Henry, president, Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), congratulated the owners on deciding on Jamaica for their operations and for bringing higher value jobs.

“By 2023 we are looking to create an additional 14,000 new jobs and of this we are looking for 5,600 to be higher value jobs. We are very happy with the diversity now, with entities like Conversion International, they takes us to a higher level as they are a global in-house centre,” Henry explained.