Coopers Pen eye TFA KO semis

WAKEFIELD, Trelawny — Coopers Pen will seek to stay on course for a second early season title when they take on RG Strikers (formerly Wakefield United) in the quarter-final of the Trelawny Football Association Victor Wright Knock-out at Wakefield, set to kick-off at 3:00pm.

Coopers Pen won the President's Cup title last week after beating Duanvale FC 2-1 at Bounty Hall and will look to advance to the semi-final of the Knockout today with a win over RG Strikers.

In another second-round game tomorrow, Prospect Links will meet Holland United at Samuel Prospect.

Harmony FC are the first semi-finalists after a big 5-1 win over Duncans United at Sea Road field on Tuesday with Omar Williams scoring a double.

Everett Mullings scored in the 14th minute to give Harmony FC the lead before Williams scored his first to make the lead 2-0 in the 21st minute.

Williams completed his brace in the 54th minute, while D'Shawn Morrison made the scores 4-0 in the 72nd minute before Malique Stephenson pulled one back for Duncans United in the 80th minute.

Less than a minute later, Harmony FC restored their four goals lead with Damion Rodney scoring his team's fifth goal.

Coopers Pen got to the second-round by beating Spicy Hill SC 2-0 in their first-round game played at Coopers Pen on Sunday, while RG Strikers booked their spot after edging Jackson Town 1-0.

Holland United had beaten Friendship FC 3-0 in their first-round game and Prospect Links advanced after their 6-5 sudden-death penalty kicks win over Duanvale after they had played out a 0-0 draw.