Coopers Pen eye TFA KO semis
WAKEFIELD, Trelawny — Coopers Pen will seek to stay on course for a second early season title when they take on RG Strikers (formerly Wakefield United) in the quarter-final of the Trelawny Football Association Victor Wright Knock-out at Wakefield, set to kick-off at 3:00pm.
Coopers Pen won the President's Cup title last week after beating Duanvale FC 2-1 at Bounty Hall and will look to advance to the semi-final of the Knockout today with a win over RG Strikers.
In another second-round game tomorrow, Prospect Links will meet Holland United at Samuel Prospect.
Harmony FC are the first semi-finalists after a big 5-1 win over Duncans United at Sea Road field on Tuesday with Omar Williams scoring a double.
Everett Mullings scored in the 14th minute to give Harmony FC the lead before Williams scored his first to make the lead 2-0 in the 21st minute.
Williams completed his brace in the 54th minute, while D'Shawn Morrison made the scores 4-0 in the 72nd minute before Malique Stephenson pulled one back for Duncans United in the 80th minute.
Less than a minute later, Harmony FC restored their four goals lead with Damion Rodney scoring his team's fifth goal.
Coopers Pen got to the second-round by beating Spicy Hill SC 2-0 in their first-round game played at Coopers Pen on Sunday, while RG Strikers booked their spot after edging Jackson Town 1-0.
Holland United had beaten Friendship FC 3-0 in their first-round game and Prospect Links advanced after their 6-5 sudden-death penalty kicks win over Duanvale after they had played out a 0-0 draw.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy