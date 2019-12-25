Coopers Pen, Holland United to battle for

FALMOUTH, Trelawny Coopers Pen FC will start as favourites to win the Trelawny Football Association/Victor Wright Knock-out on Sunday when they take on Holland United in the final at the Elleston Wakeland Centre, starting at 3:00pm.

Coopers Pen will be seeking their second title of the season after winning the Trelawny FA President's Cup KO title over Duanvale recently.

Coopers Pen FC, who fell at the semi-final stages last season, knocked defending champions Falmouth United out of the competition in the semi-finals last week, beating them 6-5 on sudden-death penalty kicks after giving up a lead and settled for a 1-1 draw in their game played at Coopers Pen.

Holland United secured third place after beating Harmony FC 2-1 in their semi-final at Bounty Hall Community Centre, also played last week.

Falmouth United were the prohibitive pre-season favourites, coming into the competition at the quarter-final stages where they brushed aside Salt Marsh United 4-0, but then had to come from behind to earn a draw and force penalties.

Jevan Johnson gave Coopers Pen the lead in the fifth minute and they appeared to be well on their way to a win before Oshane Harris scored two minutes before the end to level the scores, throwing the champions a lifeline.

Coopers Pen, however, held their nerves in the shoot out to win 6-5 in sudden-death penalties.

At Bounty Hall, three goals were scored in a four-minute span, as Holland United advanced to the semi-finals.

Amal Nugent gave Holland United the lead in the 52nd minute, but Ricardo Reid equalised for Harmony FC in the 54th minute before Ricardo Lloyd restored Holland United's lead in the 56th minute.