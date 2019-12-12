Cornwall College advance to ISSA Rural Area U-14 final

Cornwall College qualified for the ISSA Rural Area Under-14 football final for the third time in the last four seasons and will meet St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) in the final to be played at Manchester High in Mandeville tomorrow. In Tuesday's semi-final, Cornwall College beat Vere Technical 2-0 with goals from Demar Peterkin (right) and Zachary Cox . Cornwall College, who won the competition in 2016 and 2017 had beaten STETHS 1-0 in the quarter-finals. STETHS beat Belair High 5-4 on penalties on Tuesday after they played out a 0-0 draw in regulation.

