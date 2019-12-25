Cornwall College Cornwall College celebrate ISSA U-14 title

Cornwall College are still celebrating their ISSA all-island Under-14 victory after beating St George's College 2-1 in the final played at the Stadium East field in Kingston last week, copping their second national title in four years.

Days after beating St Elizabeth Technical in the ISSA Rural Area final at Manchester High, the Montego Bay- based school ended the 2019 season on a high, holding off the ISSA Corporate Area champions.

STETHS took the Under -16 all-island title with a 5-4 win on penalties over Calabar High, after playing out a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time.

Rural Area teams won three of the four all-island titles on offer during the recently concluded season after daCosta Cup champions Clarendon College retained the Olivier Shield by beating Manning Cup champions Jamaica College on penalties.

Kingston College won the ISSA Champions Cup by beating Clarendon College in the final.

Cornwall College raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half of the final against St George's College with goals from Tijani McLeod in the 17th minute and Captain Dante Escoffery in the 23rd minute.

McLeod's shot slipped through the legs of the St George's College goalkeeper D'Jone Davis, giving the Cornwall College player time to play the ball into an unprotected goal, before Escoffrey doubled the lead six minutes later.

Matthew Spence pulled one back for St George's College in the last minute (70th).

Four days earlier, Cornwall College had won their third Rural Area title in four years with a slender 1-0 win over STETHS at Manchester High with the goal coming in the final minute from Deshawn Evans.

It was the second time Cornwall had beaten STETHS after edging them at STETHS in the quarter-finals stages, where both schools ended up with six points and advanced to the semi-finals.