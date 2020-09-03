Cornwall College gets multimillion-dollar donation from old boys

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Students at the Montego Bay-based all-boys high school, Cornwall College, are to benefit from a collaboration between the local and United States- based old boys' chapters with the donation of furniture and equipment valued at several million dollars.

A 40-foot container with several items including 222 chair/desk combination, microscopes, equipment for physics and chemistry labs such as flasks, beakers, goggles, switches; a projector, digital microscope, 10 camcorder/webcams with tripods, eight multimedia projectors, 10 projector screens and 33 desktops computers were unloaded on the school compound on Saturday by a team of local-based past students.

Dr Richard Meggo, president of the Cornwall College Old Boys' Association (CCOBA), said the effort was “a really good venture and a nice collaboration between the various chapters, those in the American Diaspora, Kingston and Montego Bay.”

“We all pulled together to make this happen...all in all it was a really good effort, all the materials that were provided and sourced were informed by the needs that were dictated by the school's administration, we are fulfilling particular needs that the school has and not just deciding what was good for them, and this will result in a meaningful outcome,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.

“There will also be consideration for the most vulnerable at school, they will have much more equipment to use once the school year starts. For those who don't have computers at home, they will be able to have access at school and this will assist greatly in the new format for classroom instruction when school restarts.”

Meggo and Neville Bell, president of the Philadelphia based-Mid-Atlantic Chapter, said it was difficult to quantify the cost of the value of the shipment, but pointed out that there were some donations including the chair/desk sets which would by themselves cost roughly US$40,000 (approximately $6 million).

The cost to get the container to Montego, Bay they said, was about $US6,200.

“We received donations from over 40 individuals, CCOB —Canada, Atlanta and South Florida— and was raised in 96 hours,” said Bell.

Meggo added that they raised about $500,000 in three days —between the Kingston and Montego Bay chapters— to clear the items.

He argued that the shipment will greatly assist the school, pointing out that “furniture is always a big issue and there is always some amount of shortage of school furniture either through vandalism or natural deterioration.” “There is always the need to replenish the stock of school furniture every year and as such the addition of these 222 sets will go a long way in resolving and meeting the need that the school has,” said Dr Meggo.

The educational equipment, he pointed out, will help “in our STEM curriculum, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics; there are overhead projectors for delivery of the lessons in the labs and there is also an effort which is being spear-headed by the South Florida and Kingston Chapters where the chemistry lab will be renovated with equipment that came in the shipment.”

And while noting that the physics lab will also been upgraded, Dr Meggo said the school also received “multimedia material that we will use to facilitate the blended-learning approach that has become ever so important now, since the onset of COVID.

“There are recording equipment to allow for classes and instructions to be recorded and upload to YouTube channel for the school population to utilise and also there are other equipment that will strengthen the IT infrastructure,” he said.