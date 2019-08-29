Cornwall College, Munro vie for Jackson Shield Saturday
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cornwall College and Munro College, two of the oldest football rivals in the island, will clash on Saturday at Cornwall College in the annual Jackson Shield pre-season game as they continue their preparation for the ISSA daCosta Cup that starts in just over a week.
Cornwall College, who are seeking their ninth straight hold, will host the double-header in back- to- back years before the series return to Munro in St Elizabeth next year.
The daCosta Cup teams will meet in the first game set to start at 2:00 pm, followed by the Over-35 game — the feature encounter — at 4:00pm.
The games ended in a 2-2 draw last year with Cornwall College winning the daCosta Cup game 1-0 and Munro College coming from behind to win the seniors game 2-1.
Cornwall College, who won the ISSA Champions Cup last year and were beaten 1-2 in the daCosta Cup final will open their season on Saturday, September 7 against Irwin High in the third game of a triple -header at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.
Munro College who failed to get past the first round last year will get their season off on the same day — away to Newell High in Zone E.
— Paul Reid
