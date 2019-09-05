Cornwall College retain Jackson Shield
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cornwall College wrapped up their preparation for Saturday's start of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition with a 2-1 win over long time rivals Munro College in the annual Jackson Shield competition played at Cornwall College last Saturday.
Cornwall College extended their dominance in the competition in one of the oldest rivalries in the island to a 10th straight hold on the trophy after the over 35 game ended in a 0-0 draw.
Both teams will kick off the daCosta Cup on Saturday with Cornwall College, the first non Kingston based school to win the ISSA Champions Cup last year and were beaten 1-2 in the daCosta Cup final will open their season against Irwin High in the third game of a triple header at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.
Munro College who failed to get past the first round last year will get their season off on the same day, away to Newell High in Zone E.
