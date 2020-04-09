Cornwall College's defence of U-14 basketball title derailed
MONTEGO BAY, St James - Cornwall College's defence of the ISSA Western Conference boys' Under-14 basketball title has been derailed, while Mt Alvernia High's retention of the Girls' Western basketball Open title could be in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has negatively impacted sporting activities the island.
President of ISSA Keith Wellington said last week that competitions that had not started before the shutdown of sporting events organised by ISSA would be cancelled for this year. He added, however, that ISSA would “have to see what the conditions are in the schools” before they could make a decision on which, if any, of the events that had started, would be completed.
“We took the decision to suspend all the competitions that were in progress and had not been completed, such as the Grace Shield and Headley Cup cricket competitions, girls' football and Urban Area table tennis and volleyball,” Wellington told the Jamaica Observer West.
“We will await and see what will happen for the rest of the school year to see if any or all of these competitions can be completed before the end of the school year.”
Mt Alvernia High were unbeaten over the last two seasons with a six-win record in this season, and were certain to qualify for the final in their quest to win back-to-back girls' Open titles for the first time.
The boys' Under-14 had not started and, as ISSA has determined, will not be contested for the remainder of the school year.
— Paul Reid
