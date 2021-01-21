Cornwall College students receive $500,000 in bursaries

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Cornwall College students who received bursaries totalling over $500,000 from the Kingston chapter of the Cornwall College Old Boys' Association on Monday have been urged to consider the less fortunate when they have achieved their own successes later on in life.

Five students were rewarded for their all-round excellence in academics as well as contribution to school life with Antione Mitchell, a grade 12 student, being awarded the coveted Gerry Chambers Memorial bursary, named after the late chairman of the school board.

Major Dwayne Hill, a former deputy head boy and member of the cadet corp, as well as attorney Hassani Haughton, who represented the Kingston chapter, also contributed to the bursaries.

“It's more than just your academics why you were selected for these awards. Your contributions to your school community were also taken into consideration as well,” said Haughton, as he urged the recipients to give back to the society during the handing-over ceremony at the school's chapel.

Michael Ellis, Cornwall College principal, hailed the achievements of the youngsters saying, “you have continued to excel even in the face of a pandemic,” adding, “give back something to society when you have achieved your success.”

At the ceremony, Mitchell received his first instalment of the Gerry Chambers bursary, valued at US$1,000 per year for two years, while Adrian Rhoden, last year's recipient was handed his second-year award.

Okeive Matherson received the Hassani Haughton award, while Donte Brown and Joshua Flynn were the other awardees.