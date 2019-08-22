Cornwall College to open D'Cup hunt against Irwin High

CATHERINE HALL, St James — ISSA President's Cup champions Cornwall College will open their 2019 daCosta Cup football season against Irwin High in the third game of a triple -header at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on September 7.

The game is set to start at 7:00pm, following the two opening games featuring the Manning Cup champions Kingston College and daCosta Cup champions Clarendon College.

Well-informed sources told the Jamaica Observer West last weekend that Cornwall College, the beaten daCosta Cup finalists last season are to take on an Irwin High team that earned a single point last year---- under coach Anthony 'Follies' Williams----- scoring eight goals and conceding 23.

Cornwall College have lost one game in Zone A in the last four years, a 1-3 surprise defeat at Maldon High in the 2015 season, and have won 38 games and drawn four others, over the period.

During that time the Dr Dean Weatherly- coached team have won the daCosta Cup in 2016 and became the first non-Manning Cup team to win the Champions Cup last year, before losing to Clarendon College in the daCosta Cup final.

— Paul Reid