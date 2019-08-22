Cornwall College to open D'Cup hunt against Irwin High
CATHERINE HALL, St James — ISSA President's Cup champions Cornwall College will open their 2019 daCosta Cup football season against Irwin High in the third game of a triple -header at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on September 7.
The game is set to start at 7:00pm, following the two opening games featuring the Manning Cup champions Kingston College and daCosta Cup champions Clarendon College.
Well-informed sources told the Jamaica Observer West last weekend that Cornwall College, the beaten daCosta Cup finalists last season are to take on an Irwin High team that earned a single point last year---- under coach Anthony 'Follies' Williams----- scoring eight goals and conceding 23.
Cornwall College have lost one game in Zone A in the last four years, a 1-3 surprise defeat at Maldon High in the 2015 season, and have won 38 games and drawn four others, over the period.
During that time the Dr Dean Weatherly- coached team have won the daCosta Cup in 2016 and became the first non-Manning Cup team to win the Champions Cup last year, before losing to Clarendon College in the daCosta Cup final.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy