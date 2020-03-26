COVID-19 denies 'Herbie's Danielle Angin chance to strike gold at Champs

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Despite admitting to “a fear of heights”, Herbert Morrison Technical's Danielle Anglin seemed set to win the girls' Class 1 high jump in her first year in that class at the ISSA/GraceKennedy High School championships this year.

Anglin, who is unbeaten in five competitions this year, won the silver medal in Class 2 at Champs last year — beaten by Shantea Foreman then of Excelsior High — was looking to avenge her loss, stressing that she is in her best form.

She needed just two attempts to get the silver at Champs last year, passing five heights, then cleared 1.65m and 1.70m on first her attempts, but then failed at 1.73m.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer West after winning the Under-20 section at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's CARIFTA Trials, three weeks ago, in what could be her final event of the season, the 12th grade student said she felt confident that she could win the gold medal at Champs, which would have started two days ago.

“I feel confident that I will win at Champs,” she told the Observer West then. “Anything I put my mind to, I know I will do it, even if I have to jump higher than I have ever done before, as I feel much fitter and stronger this year,” said Anglin.

Getting the gold at Champs this year, however, was not realised as the event has been cancelled due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Anglin is ranked number three on the World Athletics (formerly the IAAF) Under- 20 girls' high jump performance chart with her personal best 1.80m set while winning the event at the Camperdown Classic in February, trailing Foreman's 1.81m and Australia's Josephine Reeves' 1.83m and is just under the automatic qualifying standard for the World Under-20 championships set for Nairobi, Kenya in July.

Winning the event at the CARIFTA Trials after clearing 1.78m was a big step for her.

“It felt nice to win even though I did some things wrong,” she said.

“I panicked at 1.80m, I am not sure why but every time to get to that height I panic.”

Despite what she said was “a mental hitch” at that height, she just clipped the bar with her heels on her final attempt at 1.81m.

She was also looking forward to competing at the CARIFTA Games after picking up the silver medal last year, behind teammate Janique Burgher, both clearing 1.77m.

She was having her best season, setting records in three of her five outings, stressing that she felt that she would have taken the gold at 'Champs.

Anglin started the season winning the event at the St Elizabeth Technical Invitational in Santa Cruz, clearing 1.75m to beat the one-year-old record of 1.70m set last year by Lamara Distin of Hydel High.

The Camperdown Classic was next, and she cleared 1.80m to set the new meet record, beating a six-year-old mark before setting a new Class 1 record at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association Western Champs at Rusea's High with 1.75m, breaking the 1.72m set last year by Mt Alvernia High's Rochell Clayton.

At the Gibson/McCook Relays during a constant heavy drizzle, she made a statement over Foreman, her biggest rival for the Champs gold, winning on the count-back after they both cleared 1.75m.

Without Foreman — who was nursing a sore hamstring — to contend with at the CARIFTA Trials, Anglin won with 1.78m and will now await the decision whether the CARIFTA Games which will be hosted by Bermuda, will be held, due to COVID-19.