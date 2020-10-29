COVID-19 halts Rotary Club of Negril major fund-raiser

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - Organisers of the Rotary Club of Negril annual fund-raising donkey race in the resort town say the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of next year's staging of the event.

President of the Rotary Club of Negril, Sabine Bolenius, said the cancellation of what would be the 16th staging of the fund-raiser, usually held in February, will prevent the club from getting the much-needed funds to undertake several of its projects.

“Unfortunately, it will not happen next year [2021]. The chance of getting 3,000 people together is not much likely,” stated Bolenius, during a Rotary Club of Negril meeting held at Catcha Falling Star in Negril recently.

She added that the hope is that the popular event will return in 2022.

For his part, the recently installed Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, said the hope is that with a vaccine, the country will be able to return to normalcy by then.

“I know that with the coronavirus, we can't really socialise but the forecast for a vaccine is two years and we have gone roughly nine months out of that, and that is a legally tested vaccine that everyone will be comfortable administrating. I am hoping that the next few months will come up with a vaccine so that we can then go back to normalcy...,” stated Wilson, added that for now, the country will have to work with protocols put in place by the Government.

All of the funds raised from the annual event is channelled into early childhood education, youth redirection programmes and health care in and around Negril.

Over the years, the club has generated between US$15,000 and US$20,000 from the staging of the race.

— Anthony Lewis.