Cricket Club, Falmouth Saints seek wins in JBA's basketball qualifier

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cricket Club Knights will seek to make it two wins in a row, while Falmouth Saints will be hoping for their first win, when the Jamaica Basketball Association's National Basketball League qualifying series continues on Saturday with a double -header at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, starting at 5:00pm.

Cricket Club Knights, the Western Basketball Association champions, will take on Spanish Town Spartans in the first game, after beating St George's Saints 60-53 in their opening game at the Cricket Club on Sunday.

Falmouth Saints, who were beaten 87-71 by Tivoli Wizards, will be hoping to rebound and get their first win when they face Majesty Gardens in the 7:00pm game.

Both visiting teams lost last weekend.

Spanish Town were beaten 88-83 by Rae Town Raptors, while Majesty Gardens did not show up for their game against Central Celtics.

It was mixed fortunes for the western-based clubs in the opening weekend of the series that will see eight of the 12 teams qualifying for the NBL, scheduled to start next month.

The teams, which are placed in three groups of four, will each play three games and the top two will advance to the next stage of the competition.

On Sunday, St George's Saints took a one-point lead (9-8) after the first quarter, but the home team led by Antonio Spence's game-high 19 points, took over the team in the second half and led 26-23 at the half-time break and were up 43-38 after the third quarter.

Spence also got eight rebounds and two blocked shots, while Jhaun Bryan scored nine points and had eight rebounds for the winners.

Conroy Morgan scored 16 points and had six rebounds for St George's and Kirk Ferguson scored 14 points and had seven rebounds.

Tivoli Wizards rallied from a first-quarter deficit to score a 16-points (87-71) win over Falmouth Saints, thanks to a double-double from Roman Parkes.

Falmouth led 21-15 after the first half, but the visitors rallied and led 44-37 at half- time and were up 59-52 at the end of the third period.

Parkes scored 24 points and had 19 rebounds and Omar Barnes scored 22 points for Tivoli Wizards, while Michael Schloss scored 22 points and had seven rebounds and five assists for Falmouth with Michael Johnson scoring 14 points.