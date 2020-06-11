Cruise passengers could start arriving in September, says Bartlett

MONTEGO BAY, St James - With the hotel sector set to resume welcoming visitors next Monday, after being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic for more than two months, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is now projecting that the island could start welcoming cruise passengers by September.

“Cruise is going to be back by, I think, September; I think by September cruise should be back fully in most places. You will begin to see some action from August because cruise is still holding a very strong demand, based on bookings that it has had and interest that this is showing on the part of people who cruise,” Bartlett told the Jamaica Observer West.

He added: “No, we have not given up [on cruise], but it is just that cruise is repositioning itself and the vulnerability of cruise is one which requires a deeper look at itself and greater application of very rigorous protocols, and that they are doing.”

Director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a recent Twitter post, praised Jamaica's Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton for the Jamaican Government's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, and Bartlett is of the view that the manner in which the pandemic has been managed in the region augurs well to be the first to attract cruise passengers.

“I suspect that where people would cruise will become a discussion and I think the Caribbean is going to be the first critical area for cruise preference. And we [Jamaica] are in a good position to so position ourselves. The Caribbean is well-positioned to be the first preference for cruise tourism in the world,” the tourism minister outlined.

“One, the way we have managed the COVID-19 where we have had less than a 100 deaths in 20-odd countries and under 10,000 incidents and very strong recovery rates.

“And, in addition to which we have been developing very strong protocols which ably reduce the cruise clients to relate to and our local people to respond to.”

Speaking during a digital press conference last week, Bartlett noted that during the first two months of this year Jamaica welcomed 650,000 stopover arrivals and projected that despite the pandemic, by year end the country could end up with one million.

But he pointed out that because of the absence of “a concrete date” for the resumption of the calling of cruise ships, he could not make a projection for cruise passenger arrivals by year end.

“Because you don't have a firm date you can't make a reasonable projection, so as soon as you have a firm date, then we will be able to make a projection against that, and also to see what the demand is,” Bartlett reasoned.

Meanwhile, ground transport operator Adrian “Don” McKenzie says he is in support of any plan to reopen cruise shipping, pointing out that he hasn't been earning for the last three months.

“The reality is that we can't wait for it to open because three months without work is very hard,” the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) Falmouth chapter member complained.

He was, however, quick to stress the importance of strict adherence to protocols.

“So we are looking forward to the opening, but we just have to be cautious, follow protocols, sanitising and so forth,” he reasoned.

“I know we will not be allowed to carry the usual number of passengers that the vehicles are licensed to carry, we might have to carry less, but at least we will be earning something,” added McKenzie.

Radcliffe Powell, affectionately called “Nyah”, a craft vendor who operates on the Falmouth port, also welcomed any return of cruise vessels to the island, but warned that all the necessary protocols must be in place to guarantee the safety of his colleagues.

“All of us are struggling so we welcome the possibility of it reopening as long as the necessary steps are taken to ensure that the visitors who are coming into Jamaica are not infected. It is only fair that as long as measures are put in place I think it is a welcome move. But it doesn't make any sense we accept anything to our country because we are under financial constraint. The earning of an income is important, but the health of the vendors is more important,” Powell argued.

Over the last 10 years cruise tourism has seen an almost 300 per cent increase in earnings. In 2008, the sector earned $7.5 billion and in 2017 cruise saw earnings of $22.6 billion.

Last year, more than 4.3 million visitors arrived in Jamaica; 2.8 million via airports and a further 1.5 million by cruise.

These visitors generated roughly US$3.7 billion in earnings.