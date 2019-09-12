CUMI Walk/ Run set for September 21

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The annual Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI) fund-raising 5K Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, September 21, set to start at 6:30 am at Tryall in Hanover.

The event was launched recently at the S Hotel on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard where it was disclosed that the organising committee is expecting to raise $3 million — just under half of the annual operations budget of its Brandon Hill- based facility — from the staging of this year's event.

Trina Delisser, a member of the board at CUMI, made an appeal for more assistance other than just the fund-raising run, saying they would be happy for “donation of clothing items, food, and anything else.”

The event which will be run on the scenic Tryall property has attracted over 800 participants at each staging over the last three years, and the organisers are not expecting less this year.

— Paul Reid