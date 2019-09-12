CUMI Walk/ Run set for September 21
MONTEGO BAY, St James - The annual Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI) fund-raising 5K Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, September 21, set to start at 6:30 am at Tryall in Hanover.
The event was launched recently at the S Hotel on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard where it was disclosed that the organising committee is expecting to raise $3 million — just under half of the annual operations budget of its Brandon Hill- based facility — from the staging of this year's event.
Trina Delisser, a member of the board at CUMI, made an appeal for more assistance other than just the fund-raising run, saying they would be happy for “donation of clothing items, food, and anything else.”
The event which will be run on the scenic Tryall property has attracted over 800 participants at each staging over the last three years, and the organisers are not expecting less this year.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy