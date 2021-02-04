Davis backs call for return of SOE to St James

MONTEGO BAY, St James - In the wake of the recent spike in murders in St James, Homer Davis, Member of Parliament for St James Southern, has renewed his call for the return of the state of emergency (SOE) “to curb the appetite in the parish for killing”.

“We need to have something in place to restrict the appetite for crime...this murder appetite of these young people who are going around and doing all these shootings. We need sustained crime-fighting activities, and I think the state of emergency was one such mechanism that kept a lid on murders in the parish,” Davis underscored.

Davis was speaking at a recent media appreciation function hosted at Pier One Restaurant in Montego Bay by the St James Municipal Corporation last week.

A former mayor of Montego Bay, he stressed that he would not hesitate to vote for the return of the enhanced security measure.

“As someone who is now sitting in the Parliament, when that time comes about to revisit [the SOE], rest assured that I will give my vote in support of a further state of emergency,” Davis said.

The enhanced security measure, which was introduced in the parish in January 2018, has been credited for the reduction of murders which spiked to a record high of 335 in 2017.

Last year, the parish recorded some 127 murders which were 26 less than the 153 registered the previous year.

However, since the start of this year, the parish has seen an astronomical increase in the murder figures over the corresponding period in 2020.

The SOE came to an end in St James last August, and since then there has been an upward trend in homicides, eliciting calls for a return of the enhanced security measure in the parish.

In 2018, when Davis was mayor of Montego Bay, he called for a further extension of the state of public emergency.

After St James recorded a significant decline in murders between January 2018 and January 2019 during the SOE, Davis, who decried the sharp increase in murders after it ended, called for the return of the measure.

Then at the start of 2020, he declared that the people of St James “would rather be held hostage by members of the security forces, in their own homes, than be held hostage by criminals”.

Speaking at a virtual Jamaica Constabulary Force press briefing on Monday, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson expressed that high rates of homicides require “extraordinary methods”.

“If you want rapid drops in homicides, and you can do your research and look at anywhere that rapid drops have taken place, you used not normal methods, but extraordinary methods, uniformly, and if somebody can find me a version that is not that case, well, I will be glad to hear. But, you use extraordinary methods,” Anderson noted.

“I think in 2019 Belize's homicide rate went up. It went down 24 per cent last year, they implemented states of emergency.”