Davis pledges support for CTEP

CAMBRIDGE, St James - Member of Parliament for St James Southern Homer Davis has given his commitment to the Community Training for Empowerment Programme (CTEP), conceptualised by his predecessor, Derrick Kellier, 16 years ago.

He stressed that he is fully in favour of any programme that is designed for human development.

“I don't have a problem with things that involve human development. I am for empowering people, especially with a lifelong skill. If it has a benefit to the community and a benefit to individuals, then personally I don't have a problem with that,” said Davis, who is also state minister in the ministry of local government, during a telephone interview with the Jamaica Observer West.

Kellier, a former People's National Party (PNP) Cabinet member, who was a seven-time Member of Parliament for St James Southern, did not seek re-election during the September 3 General Election.

In that parliamentary election, Davis, who represented the ruling Jamaica Labour Party, polled 7,223 votes to beat first-time candidate Dr Walton Small, who replaced Kellier by almost 2,000 votes.

During last year's CTEP graduation exercise, Kellier indicated that despite his imminent departure from representational politics, CTEP would not end after he throws in the towel.

And speaking at the recent graduation ceremony in Cambridge, Kellier charged the graduates to introduce the training programme to unskilled individuals.

“We have trained and certified over 2,000 youngsters some of them are not even from the constituency here because people have seen the light and have come from Westmoreland, Hanover and all over to be a part of this. So, I am challenging you to continue to make your light shine. Shine your light as your contribution,” the former parliamentarian argued.

The Community Training for Empowerment Programme (CTEP) is in partnership with HEART Trust/NSTA National Unattached Youth Programme (NUYP). This programme provides training and certification for unskilled constituents in St James Southern and surrounding areas.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 75 trainees completed the programme in security operations, food and beverage services (bartending), housekeeping (linen room attendant), cake baking and decorating, general agriculture, and general beauty therapy.

Training was conducted at the CTEP Cambridge and Mocho campuses.

CTEP has been collaborating with HEART Trust/NSTA for the past 16 years, and has been collaborating with the NUYP over the past two years.

In keeping with COVID protocols, at last week's graduation ceremony seven groups were accommodated inside the Cambridge Community Centre at seven different times in order to maintain social distancing, the CTEP coordinator Claudette Glegg told the Observer West.

“Due to the COVID pandemic we have had to do the graduation in a COVID red carpet style,” Glegg stressed.

She noted that the pandemic also resulted in the extension of the last term.

“This programme should have ended in June, but we were out of school for two months hence we had to stagger the trainees... we ended up completed at this time. COVID has actually changed the landscape of a lot of things. We have never had a red carpet graduation over the 16 years, so COVID has changed this,” outlined the long-standing CTEP coordinator.

“We will start over in January. There are already 60-odd trainees who have indicated their interest to come back to the programme. So CTEP and HEART Trust are still alive and well in Cambridge and I am hoping Mocho could give us the numbers for us to go back next time. So you trainees who are the ambassadors of the training should encourage others.”

Over the years, scores of CTEP graduates have found employment at hotels, both locally and internationally.