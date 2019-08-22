Deep concentration
Dennis Allen (right) and his Strike Force partner Hezron Whyn (second left) engage Shawn Bird (left) and his teammate Mark Coates of Fighter Jet in their Western Jamaica Domino Association Charley’s JB Overproof Rum-sponsored Premiere League game at Pecus Lawn on Barnett St, Montego Bay last Sunday. Strike Force won the match 300 to 296. In other games played in the Premiere League Tuff Gong got past Assassin 300 to 286; Central United stopped Peace And Love 300 to 283; Clarkes Lane Shellaz beat Deeside 300 to 284; Hawkeye got the better of Uptown 300 to 260 and Tornados burned Scotch Bonnet 300 to 270. And in the Division One competition, Western Strikers won their game against Blenheim Strikers 300 to 271; Wakefield Knight Riders beat Lookout 300 to 292; Western Stars came out winners over Survivors 300 to 271, and Pineapple beat Perry Strikers 300 to 296. (Photo: Alan Lewin)
