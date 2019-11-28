Different Strokes hits the right notes at Wavz Beach
The much-anticipated Charley's JB Overproof Rum-sponsored Different Strokes retro party unfolded last Saturday at Wavz Beach in the resort town of Negril.
Scores of patrons danced the night away as they listened to their favourite retro songs played by selectors DJ Mixx Master Marvin and DJ Smoke Infinity.
Those in attendance also indulged in a wide variety of delicacies and copious amounts of assorted drinks.
Sean Greenfield, the promoter of the bi-annual event, now in its 10th year, expressed gratitude to the scores of patrons who came out for the event.
“It is through your loyal patronage and genuine love for this event that you turned out in your numbers and made the event a success,” said Greenfield.
The next staging of Different Strokes will be held on March 28.
The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights of Saturday's staging of the event:
