Doctor's Cave Clubhouse named in honour of 'Tony' Hart

MONTEGO BAY, St James - An intimate group, consisting mainly of family members and friends of late Montego Bay businessman Anthony “Tony” Hart, gathered at the famous Doctor's Cave Bathing Club recently, for the renaming of the members clubhouse in his honour.

The prominent businessman and philanthropist, who died in August, has left an indelible mark on not only the Montego Bay business community, but across western Jamaica.

During the late afternoon ceremony, Doctor's Cave Bathing Club employee Janet Birch, who had worked with Hart for over three decades while he was a trustee at the facility, stressed that the late businessman had a passion for the club.

“During my time working here [Doctor's Cave Bathing Club], I must say Mr Hart had a passion for Doctor's Cave. He loved Doctor's Cave and cared for the staff,” Birch told the gathering.

“Whenever Mr Hart came to Doctor's Cave we would always feel his warmth, friendly and respectable presence in the work atmosphere. He set a great example for us here at Doctor's Cave and his presence will always be cherished.”

She recalled that it was Hart who recommended the introduction of a pension scheme and health insurance for the staff.

“I remember his saying that he has seen too many persons who worked most of their lives having to beg at the end, so he wanted to make things better, and he did,” said Birch.

She credited Hart for the upgrade at the facility over the years, adding that it is he who “helped to make Doctor's Cave what it is today.”

The beach was in 1906 donated to Montego Bay by the businessman's grandfather, Dr Alexander James McCatty, who formerly spent much time at the facility with family members and his friends.

Kathryn May and Lisa Watt also paid tribute to Hart during the ceremony, the latter stressing that “Tony never saw things as problems.”

And Hart's daughter Wendy, in her response on behalf of her family, spoke glowingly about her dad's love for Montego Bay.

Mark Hart, the late businessman's son, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer West, later expressed gratitude for the renaming of the clubhouse in honour of his father.

The younger Hart attributed the massive upgrade at the facility mainly to his father's optimism and business acumen.

The elder Hart was inducted in the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Hall of Fame in 2013 and was inducted two years later in the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Leaders Wall of Fame.

He was awarded the Order of Jamaica in 2017.