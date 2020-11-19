Downswell returns as FC Reno president

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - FC Reno founding member, past player, coach and Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) director of football, Wendell Downswell, was re-elected as president of the club last Saturday during its annual general meeting (AGM) held in Savanna-la-Mar.

During his address, Downswell, who will be serving his eight-consecutive term as president, stressed that the club will be focusing on rebuilding during his tenure.

He stated that with the restructuring of the club, he is hopeful that 'player-migration' will be minimised, quelling concerns raised that in the past that several Westmoreland-based and past players of FC Reno have moved to Kingston to play for other clubs.

He also expressed hope that FC Reno will be the first choice for Westmoreland-based players.

FC Reno was relegated from the National Premier League football competition in the 2018/2019 season, after ending in 12th position.

Keynote speaker at the AGM, Moses Chybar, the chief executive officer of ICON Importers and Distributors Ltd, praised the club for its resilience throughout the 47 years of its existence.

“FC Reno has a rich history,” he stated, adding that “while history is good, it is in the past, and the club must look forward”.

He stressed that unity is important, adding that once there is a structure in place, it will be an easy feat for the club to gain success.

Chybar has also committed to sponsoring the team by supplying them with CR7 Drive, a carbohydrate-electrolyte drink, which was developed by experts in nutrition in conjunction with professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

FC Reno are three times National Premier League and National JFF Knockout title- holders, Champion of Champions winners, and have participated in the Caribbean Club League Championship.

The club also won the Sherwin Williams Women's “A” League title in 2007.

Over the years, the club has produced 50 national senior players, 100 national youth players, one senior World Cup player, five youth World Cup players, national coaches and Fifa male and female referees.