Drae Sunami is ready to shine

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - Dancehall artiste Drae Sunami is confident that he has what it takes to be the next big star in dancehall music.

The Westmoreland-based singjay says music has always been an integral part of his life and he is determined to etch his name in the annals of Jamaican music.

“I grew up around music, my father played the guitar and my older brother was always rapping. Music was always in the house, this fueled my desire to become an artiste from an early age. I've been singing and deejaying since primary school days and I have continued ever since,” he said, adding that “my style and my flow is fresh and I'm ready for my big break in music.”

Drae Sunami is promoting a single titled Gun Town that was produced by him and released on his Star Lyfe Records imprint on August 5.

“I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about this song. People are telling that it has the potential to be a big hit. My team and I are putting a lot of promotion behind it,” he said.

The budding entertainer noted that he is currently busy in the studio working on new projects.

“I'm recording a lot of new songs, I want to drop an EP soon, and I also want to put out a mixtape. I haven't set a timeline for the release of those projects as yet, but if I don't release them this year I'm definitely going to put them out early next year,” said Drae Sunami, whose given name is Randie Watson.

A native of Trelawny, Drae Sunamu, who grew up in Runaway Bay, St Ann, is a graduate of Brown's Town High School in the parish.

Drae Sunami launched his recording career in 2017 with a single titled Low Mileage Body on the Jay Blaze Muzik label.