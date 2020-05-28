DTR Foundation donates care packages to Shaolin
SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - The Dreams To Reality (DTR) Foundation headed by Garold Hamilton, a native of Shaolin in Westmoreland, recently donated 155 care packages to the community and its environs.
The initiative, aimed at cushioning the blow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, focused on the most vulnerable in the communities.
It was the second donation to residents in recent weeks, as the foundation had earlier gifted the residents with over 100lbs of chicken meat.
“This COVID-19 pandemic is hard on everyone. I understand how difficult it is for people that live in underserved communities. The people of the community openly expressed their gratitude,” said Hamilton, who resides in Maryland, USA.
The presentation to the residents was done by local volunteers.
DTR Foundation, founded in 2007, was established mainly to assist low-income children in Jamaica with their education. The foundation also supports renovation projects at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital and associated health centres in Westmoreland.
— Rosalee Wood
