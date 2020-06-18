Dunkley pleased with academic award

Being named on the Summit Conference's All-Academic Team for the spring semester was a dream come through for Kino Dunkley, a thrower on the South Dakota track and field team, in what was a difficult season because of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted sports around the globe.

The Montego Bay native, who had an outstanding high school career while at Munro College, had a grade point average (GPA) of 3.769 for the year and a cumulative GPA of 3.533 while studying kinesiology and sport management with an emphasis on exercise science.

The former COCAA Western Champs winner, who also won gold medals at the ISSA National Boys' Championships and at the Penn Relays, described the achievement as “truly an honour being named to the Summit League's All-Academic team.” “Having a strong mastery in my academic endeavours has always been a goal of mine and I openly accept the challenge,” he told the Jamaica Observer West in an interview.

Dunkley, who attended preparatory school in Montego Bay before heading to St Elizabeth to attend Munro, said the news of him being named to the team filled him with “a great feeling of pride and accomplishment, as this was a bit more validation towards my efforts.”

“With the Summit League being one of the most prestigious and academically gifted conferences, I am delighted to be recognised among those who hold such prestige,” he added.

In 2016, Dunkley became the fourth Jamaican and first not to have attended Calabar High to win the discus throw at Penn Relays.

He told the Observer West that his choice of major was “because of my regard for the human body and wanting to improve the ways in which it operates from the day-to-day tasks to more specific and skilled activities.”

“This major will allow me to garner knowledge that fits the criteria along with exposure to other facets of health and wellness, which are crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” he argued.

Dunkley is third on the South Dakota top 10 list in the discus throw with 54.50m, just shy of his college personal best 55.79m set while at the University of Nebraska, and fifth on the Indoor shot put with 56.10m, his personal best.

After the cancellation of the outdoor season, schools were given the option of allowing seniors to return for an extra year by the NCAA.

Dunkley said he is taking up his offer.

“Yes, I was offered that opportunity which I am tremendously thankful for. Gratitude must be shown to the NCAA and the University of South Dakota Athletic Department for extending that invitation,” he said.

After leaving Munro College, Dunkley attended the University of Nebraska for two years, before making the move to South Dakota.

He said the last two years have been really rewarding thus far.

“The decision to move here was very well needed and enabled me to be more expressive of myself in other ways besides sports. I would really like to thank the coaches and staff members who gave me the opportunities they did, and stuck with me through this process,” he told the Observer West.

The move from Nebraska, he said, came about when “I needed a change in environment and to be somewhere else where I was able to fulfil my goals.”

“My time spent at Nebraska was short, but it was not without great memories and achievements. Some big moments included Academic All-Big Ten, Arthur Ashe Jr Sports Scholar Award, USTFCCCA All-Academic Team and being a member of the number one-ranked national discus team. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I was given there to continue my journey,” he argued.