Dupree looks to 2020 for big break in career

MONTEGO BAY, St James

Travis Beckford, who goes by the moniker Dupree Colony, is one of the upcoming artistes from the Mount Salem community in St James.

Dupree Colony hopes to create a great impression this year with his latest song entitled Upgrade, released on the AMN record label, owned by Asinto Muller in New York.

A past student of Anchovy High School in St James, Dupree won the 2008 staging of the JCDC Big Stage parish competition.

Since then, he has appeared on Starstruck Wednesdays held weekly at Pier One in Montego Bay as a special guest, as well as at Reggae Sumfest.

His first song entitled My Life, was followed by Salem Anthem, Better Days, Them Switch, then Upgrade.

But it is Upgrade that the young artiste is banking on to put him in the limelight.

“I really hope that I will be the next big artiste coming up out of Montego Bay for 2020. You know every year a MoBay artiste rise to the fore in the music, so I want to continue with the trend to keep the limelight on the musicians from Montego Bay,” he argued.

Over the years, Montego Bay has given rise to several dancehall giants including Tommy Lee Sparta, Ryme Minista, Rygin King, Shane E and Teejay.