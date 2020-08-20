Economy on the mend, says Chang

MONTEGO BAY, St James - A senior member of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government has described the noticeable resurgence in the sale of petroleum products and construction material as an indication that the economy, which was brought to its knees by the COVID-19 pandemic, is now on the mend.

“We have seen the sale of gasoline back almost at the level of pre-COVID. It's a signal that the country is moving again. Gasoline is one factor, a number of other things (are) happening; cement sales exceeding what it was in March, which means that construction is moving despite of the challenge, again demonstrating the resilience of our business community and Jamaica as a country. We have done well in managing the disease up to now,” argued National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, who is also the JLP general secretary.

Speaking at the official opening of the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) western office in Montego Bay, on Friday, Dr Chang stressed the importance of strict adherence to the established COVID protocols even as the economy shows signs of recovery.

“We have to recognise that the pandemic still poses a major risk to our economy and we need to work to manage and control the effects…all the protocols put in place,” he said.

In fact, the national security minister, who conceded that members of the State's security forces cannot be everywhere to monitor the adherence to protocols, expressed that “we may be calling upon security guards to do some more work in terms of implementing some of the protocols”.

“We can begin to look how we can engage elements of the security guard system to work to ensure we maintain the protocols. It's critical how we maintain the protocols, control the spread of COVID-19 until we find a cure or a vaccine, or both; and the country continues to grow and develop the economy. The security services is one of the macro critical element in all of this, which means it is one of the aspects of the country that we have to pay close attention to,” Dr Chang argued.

For his part, executive director of the PSRA, Rick Harris, envisioned that the new branch in Montego Bay will significantly improve services to stakeholders in western Jamaica.

“This [branch] has been a long time in coming, we are happy to be here. Today (Friday) represents a significant milestone for the PSRA. We have had much that we would like to improve in terms of our services and our support to the private security industry. I am confident that our stakeholders in this side of the world will be happy that we are closer to them today,” Harris said.

“We have been charged with the mandate by the Ministry of National Security to monitor and regulate the private security industry and ensure that operators and guards are registered and recognised as professionals in the sector.”

Harris noted that a few months ago, two branches of the PSRA were operating out of the Mandeville and Montego Bay Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) offices, respectively. He, however, noted that “it be e approximately 319 private security companies operating in Jamaica, which is 45 per cent more when compared to 2006,” the head of the PSRA said.

“It was clear that we could no longer facilitate this growing industry in these shared offices in this part of the world and in Mandeville. That conclusion has led us to this location. Now we can offer services here, and better serve the western side of the island, helping us to improve the industry, building activities and expand our reach.”