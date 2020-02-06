Edram calls for more support for Hanover's needy

LUCEA, Hanover — Inspector of Poor at the Hanover Municipal Corporation's Poor Relief Department, Neika Edram, is calling on corporate Jamaica for more support, in an effort to meet the growing demands of its annual health fair, which caters to the needs of the homeless and registered poor in the parish.

“Even though the event is successful, it is a struggle, and I would like for more support because we would want to even take it away from the poor relief compound, because there are a lot of people that can benefit. It has overgrown its space and we are hoping that next year, we will be able to do it bigger and better,” Edram told the Jamaica Observer West at last Friday's staging of the event.

Despite the need for additional resources, she commended her hard-working staff for their effort in staging the event.

“Sometimes in the planning you get so stressed out calling around to get the things. At the end of the day when you see the smiles on the faces and how the clients enjoy themselves, then it speaks volumes that this is really a meaningful event and we need to continue to have it… the staff must be commended,” said Edram.

Last Friday more than 300 beneficiaries from across Hanover turned out on the grounds of the Poor Relief Department and Drop-In Centre located on Miller's Drive in Lucea for the event.

During the day's activities, scores of them received refreshments and care packages, while others got general medical examinations and dental care, provided by the Hanover Health Department. The Hanover Fire Department as well as the Ministry of Labour and Social Security also participated.

Edram described the fair, which was staged at a cost of $1.1 million, as a success, as she thanked the over 30 companies, including hotels and individuals, as well as the municipal corporation councillors, for their contributions.

She had high praises for Rainforest Seafoods, House of Eden, Royalton Resorts Negril, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited's(CPJ) Bagga Stewart, who provides tents each year, and Member of Parliament for Hanover Eastern, Dave Brown, who provides transportation for the destitute and wheelchair-bound individuals.

“The Poor Relief and the Hanover Municipal Corporation cannot do it alone. It takes everyone. Homelessness is everybody's business. It is important that corporate Jamaica contribute to this effect,” Edram stressed.

She pointed out that the homelessness committee has been doing its part through a bake sale fund-raiser, whereby the baked items are sold to schools and businesses.

Meanwhile, vice-chair of the homelessness committee, Nerris Hawthorne, has expressed concerns over the level of poverty in the parish, which she said currently has some 829 registered poor.

“In a country like Jamaica, there shouldn't be the need for what I am seeing here today [Friday]. There should be less people coming to this event to get some food and some support,” expressed Hawthorne.

“The team here have done quite a remarkable job. The fact that the function has outgrown its space, speaks volume for how it is presented out there. You can see from looking at them that these are poor people. It is not like people who are pretending to be poor, so, a lot more needs to be done for the poor.”