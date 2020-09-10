Election day across the west

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) cruised to a second-consecutive term in office last Thursday, defeating the People's National Party (PNP) 48-15 seats in the parliamentary election.

Here in the western region, the JLP won 11 of the 12 seats up for grabs across the parishes of Trelawny, Hanover, St James and Westmoreland. The PNP won the other.

The Jamaica Observer West brings you pictorial highlights of some of what happened on election day.