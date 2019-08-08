Esher, Super Stars secure spots in Hanover FA Major League semis
LUCEA, Hanover — Mid-season champions Esher United and Knock-Out winners Super Stars FC stayed on course to win a second title after both qualified for the semi-finals of the Hanover Football Association Major League which were decided after Monday's final set of games in the cross-zone round played at Watson Taylor Park in Lucea.
Esher United topped the points standings with 23 points followed by Super Star on 17 points, one more than St Simon FC, while Mt Pelier DC, last season's beaten finalists, snatched the fourth spot on goal difference from Johnson Town FC after they had both finished on 15 points each.
In the semi-finals, which will be played at a date to be announced, Super Stars will play St Simon in one game, while Esher United and Mt Pelier DC are to meet in the other.
Mt Pelier are qualifying for a third final over the last two seasons as they lost in last season's final as well as the KO finals.
On Monday, Super Star edged former champions Sandy Bay 1-0 in what was a winner-take-all game with Roydel Moncrieffe converting a 25th minute penalty for his team's fourth win of the season.
Mt Pelier DC's last minute goal to earn a come-from -behind draw, knocked Johnson Town out of back-to-back semi-finals.
Shamair Smith gave Johnson Town the lead in the 18th minute and they looked well on their way to the top four before Shamour Smith's 90th minute goal saw the game ending in a draw.
