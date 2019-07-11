Exciting entertainment package promised for Falmouth Food Festival

HAGUE, Trelawny —

Organisers of the inaugural Falmouth Food Festival have arranged an exciting entertainment package featuring an impressive blend of veteran and new-breed artistes to perform at the event at Hague Showgrounds this Saturday, July 13.

Among the headliners are Ken Boothe, Gage, Jah Vinci, Flyght, and Michael Richardo.

The line-up is completed by Outa Road, Rre, Ophelia, Kahsion, Lipstyck, Dandi, Tazar, Shynetyme, among others.

The organisers of the family-oriented event have also formulated a mouth-watering culinary concept that comprises a jerk village, fisherman's shack and culture yard.

According to promoter, Jeffrey Brown, the Falmouth Food Festival, which will highlight a wide array of local culinary dishes, was designed to attract both tourists and locals alike.

He disclosed that the Falmouth Festival was inspired by the Jamaican Government's investment.

Last year, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said his ministry was investing some $20 million toward the further development of the gastronomy industry, as studies have shown that local cuisine is a significant reason tourists visit the island.

Brown told the Observer West that already the event has triggered favourable response.

“More than 50 vendors from all over Jamaica have already confirmed their participation in the event. Tourists enjoy visiting the historic town of Falmouth, therefore it is incumbent on us to introduce them to our local cuisine,” Brown said.

He noted that already plans are advanced for the staging of next year's event.

In fact, Brown revealed that commencing next year, the date of the annual food festival will be shifted to August 6, when the nation celebrates Independence Day.

“Everything is already in place for a successful staging of this year's show. But next year will be bigger and better, and we will be moving the event to August 6,” Brown told the Observer West.