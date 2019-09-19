Eyes Wide Shut returns to MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James — One of western Jamaica's most anticipated entertainment calendar event, Eyes Wide Shut All-White party, returns this year after a one-year break.

Tagged as the ultimate all-white party, the event is set for the lawns of the historic Rose Hall Great House in St James on September 27.

Conceptualised by Douglas Gordon, the founder of CanEx Jamaica, Eyes Wide Shut will this year be incorporated in the activities for CanEx Business Conference and Expo.

“I recently started new avenues in the cannabis industry, but persons have always reached out to say how much they miss that party and it was one of their favourites. So, this year we decided to incorporate it in the activities for CanEx Jamaica. Eyes Wide Shut has always been about fun, persons being able to just come out and be fashionable and have a really good time. That has always been the core and that's why persons have always been attracted to it,” Gordon explained.

“Patrons can expect the feel-good vibe that we have always maintained; it's not a party that you have to take yourself too seriously, it's about having fun.”

Gordon said there will be some exciting prizes for the persons that come out in the best masks.

“That's one of the elements that the feedback from patrons is always been positive about. At the end of the night, we are looking for our patrons to look back and say 'we had a great time, a great experience,' said Gordon.

Music for the party will be handled by 'The Party Animal' DJ Kurt Riley, DJ Crazy Neil and DJ Miller.

“Kurt Riley always brings the flavour and good vibes, DJ Crazy Neil needs no introduction, he's Montego Bay-based and is a crowd favourite, while DJ Miller is an extremely talented DJ, who I have been working with for years. So, I'm excited and the feedback I have been getting so far is pure excitement and anticipation. We are going to have a great night of fun and fashion,” Gordon stressed.