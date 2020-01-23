Falmouth mayor seeks funding to repair defective clocks

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) has written to the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) requesting funding to repair the defective clock in the Falmouth town centre, in an effort to enhance the aesthetics of the historic Water Square.

The mayor is also requesting funds to repair the non-functioning one in Duncans.

“We are seeking funding through TEF to refurbish and repair the clocks, both Falmouth and Duncans. We applied for funding because they are both not working,” C Junior Gager told the Jamaica Observer West.

With the Falmouth being one of the premiere cruise shipping destinations in the Caribbean, Gager is also seeking financial assistance from TEF to revive the out of service fountain in Water Square, in an effort to make it more appealing to locals and cruise passengers alike.

“We are trying too to see if we can get it [fountain] resurrected and working again. So we are going to do an estimate on it and send it off, along with one for the picket fencing around the fountain,” he said.

“We are working fervently to make Water Square as attractive as possible.”

He expressed optimism that the TEF will provide the necessary funding for the projects.