Falmouth mayor vows to prevent vending in Water Square

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC), Colin Gager, has warned that vending in the historic Water Square in the town will be prohibited during the Yuletide season.

In fact, he disclosed that he will be meeting with the hierarchy of the Trelawny Police Division to devise strategies to prevent any attempt by vendors to peddle their wares in that section of the town.

“No vending will be tolerated in Water Square and its surroundings. We are now in the process of setting up a meeting with the police to work out a plan to prevent any semblance of such activities,” Gager told the Jamaica Observer West.

“We [TMC] will have a special team that will go around the town from early in the mornings with the municipal police and as the first tent is put up, it will be taken down. So from Wednesday, the 21st to the 24th of December, we will be going around to see that everything is okay.”

The Falmouth mayor pointed out that more space will be created in the parking lot at the Falmouth Municipal Market to accommodate the popular 'bend down' market on Wednesday, December 23, and Grand Market the following day, as well as for the rest of the year.

“We are making sure that enough space is provided for people who want to come and sell during the Christmas season. So we are preparing more space,” the Falmouth mayor stressed.

He added that lands adjacent to the market premises will facilitate parking.

“A section of the land has already been asphalted and we will be doing some additional paving of the surface. The road at the front of the market has also been paved,” said the mayor.

Traditionally, Grand Market activities would continue until the wee hours of Christmas, but with the daily curfew between the hours of 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, Gager said the market will be closed at 9:00 pm on Christmas Eve.

It is customary for shoppers from all walks of life to seek bargains on clothing, household and other items offered by vendors from across the island who converge at the Falmouth Market on Wednesdays and Christmas Eve.