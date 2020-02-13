Falmouth Saints, Knights search for more wins in NBL
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Falmouth Saints will be trying to make it three consecutive wins while Cricket Club Knights will be hoping for back-to-back victories when they face Rae Town Raptures and Central Celtics, respectively, in a National Basketball League Super 12 round double-header at National Arena in St Andrew on Saturday.
Falmouth Flames beat Spanish Town Spartans 100-77 at the Cricket Club courts on Saturday for their second-straight victory in Zone A, while Cricket Club Knights rebounded from their opening loss to beat Portmore Flames 68-60 in their Zone B clash.
After upsetting St George's Slayers 78-45 in their opening game, Falmouth Saints returned 'home' last weekend to roll past Spartans by 23 points after trailing by double digits, 10-21 and 43-46 at the end of the first two quarters, respectively.
Falmouth Saints further cut into the deficit to draw level at 62-all at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the visitors 38-15 in the fourth quarter, as Danny Powell had a double-double 26 points and 12 rebounds, Michael Schloss also scored 26 points, while Dave Black and Michael Johnson scored 13 points each.
Brian Martin had a double-double for Spartans, scoring 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Alex Levy scored 18 points.
After being beaten 74-57 by UWI Running Rebels the previous weekend, Western Conference champions Knights held off Portmore Flames by eight points, coming from behind to take the lead in the second half.
Portmore led by one point (15-14) at the end of the first quarter, but Knights rallied to take the lead 32-29 at half-time and inched further ahead 48-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Rayon Gardner and Mikhail Smith both scored 15 points to lead Knights, as Aquale Ferguson scored 14 points to lead Flames and Kenado Smith scored 12 points.
