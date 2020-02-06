Falmouth Saints seek another win in NBL
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Falmouth Saints will be going after back- to- back wins, while Cricket Club Saints will hope to rebound from their opening game loss, as the Jamaica Basketball Association National Basketball League (NBL) Super 12 continues this Saturday with a double-header at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, set to start at 5:00pm.
Saints, who beat St George's Slayers 78-45 to get off to a winning start, will play Spanish Town Spartans in the first game, while Knights, who were beaten 74-57 by UWI Running Rebels, will face Portmore Flames in the 7:00pm game.
The opening games were played at the National Arena in Kingston, last Saturday.
Both western-based clubs qualified for the Super 12 from the elimination series played last year.
Falmouth Saints will play in Zone A along with St George's Slayers, Urban Knights, Upper-Room Eagles, Spanish Town Spartans, and Rae Town Raptors.
Cricket Club Knights are in Zone B, where they will face UWI, Pembrook Hall, Tivoli Wizards, Portmore Flames and Central Celtics.
Last weekend, Danny Powell scored a game-high 27 points for Falmouth as they carved out an easy win over St George's.
Falmouth led 16-13 after the first quarter and were ahead 39-17 at half-time, and 52-36 going into the final quarter, where they outscored the Kingston club 26-9.
Levar Rose scored 10 points for Falmouth and Michael Schloss scored nine points, as Anthony White scored 11 points to lead St George's Slayers.
The Running Rebels team that included former Herbert Morrison and Granville Jaguars player Shaqueal Benti beat Cricket Club Knights by 17 points (74-57) after getting off to a fast start.
UWI Running Rebels led 26-14 after the first quarter and maintained the 12 points advantage at half-time, up 39-27 and 52-37 after three quarters, as Omari Green led all scorers with 15 points, Timoy Christie scored 13, and Benti had 11 points.
Antonio Spence scored 13 points to lead Cricket Club, Julian Walker scored eight points, and Jermaine Allwood scored seven points.
