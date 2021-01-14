Farewell, 'Butch'
Employees of Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) Montego Bay branch pose beside a photo of late business icon Gordon “Butch” Stewart following the opening of a condolence book in his memory at the branch on Tuesday.
Stewart, the founder and chairman of the ATL Group of Companies, which included the world-renowned Sandals and Beaches resorts, as well as the Jamaica Observer, passed away last week Monday night in the United States. He was 79.
His body was laid to rest at his Rio Chico property in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Saturday. (Photo: Ann Stephenson)
