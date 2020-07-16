Female JCF member questioned and released as probe into 'bend down' killing intensifies

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — A female member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) was interviewed and later released by investigators as the probe into the brutal gun slaying of 52-year-old clothes vendor Wayne Reid at the Falmouth 'bend down' Market in Trelawny last week, intensifies.

“Investigation is proceeding smoothly. A particularly individual who was in a dispute with the vendor, that individual has been interviewed and statements taken. But no arrests has been made,” an impeccable Observer West police source revealed.

Reid, who was of a Church Street, Lucea, Hanover address, reportedly had a physical confrontation with a female, hours before he was gunned down.

Shortly after the killing, the police indicated that they will be trying to establish if the killing stemmed from the conflict.

“We believe that this incident is stemming from the earlier confrontation. It is to be investigated, but at this stage that is the current avenue of investigation that we are pursuing the most. We are also trying to identify the female with whom he had the fight,” a senior investigator told the Observer shortly after the killing.

The Observer West has since learnt that the woman with whom Reid had the dispute is a member of the JCF.

Reports are that about 6:30 am, Reid and a female vendor had a heated argument that escalated into a fight after she parked her motor vehicle in front of the area where he plied his wares.

It is further reported that the woman refused to move, even after Reid indicated that her motor vehicle was blocking his goods on display.

Sources claim that the female used a machete to inflict several blows to Reid after he used his hand to slap her across the face.

An investigator told the Observer West that following the altercation, the woman left the scene.

Shortly after midday, a man, allegedly posing as a shopper outside the market, signalled Reid to the chain link fence, as is customary.

As Reid moved closer to the fence, the man reportedly brandished a handgun and shot him in the chest.

He was taken to the Falmouth Public General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.