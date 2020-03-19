Food vendors experience decline in sales in the wake of COVID-19

MONTEGO BAY, St James — While many employed people have the option of paid sick leave and paid personal days, it is not so for many other Jamaicans who ply their trade daily on the sidewalks and street corners across the island.

Vendors who sell items such as fruits, sweets, cigarettes, and even meals such as porridge and soups, are now fearful that the pandemic COVID-19 will negatively impact their livelihood.

Paula Evans, who has been a confectionery vendor beside Baywest Shopping Centre in Montego Bay for about eight years, says while she expects a decline in sales, she is taking the necessary precautions to ensure that she and her customers do not contract the disease.

“I have wipes, I have gloves, and I have water and soap to wash the hands. I am trying my best. I advise them [customers] to please wash their hands before they eat or drink,” Evans told the Jamaica Observer West.

Stressing that she is aware of the severity of the virus, Evans said she can't stay home as “this is my daily hustle and this is what I use to pay my utility bills and buy groceries”.

“I can't be home. This is my work. If I could, I would be home. Until they say that I have to move, I will continue to be here,” she stressed.

Cleveland Rowe, also known as Rohan, who sells fruits by the corner of Water Square in Falmouth, is also experiencing a decline in sales.

But, he too, is taking precautions against the contraction of the disease.

“People are scared and a keep in so mi nuh get as much customers. One and few still come out to buy dem fruits cause fruits is good,” said Rowe.

Rowe said he is also experiencing challenges in getting supplies of some fruits due to the closure of the Falmouth Market. He is however, encouraging everyone to eat as much fruits as they can, as that will help to build their immune system.

“The market shut down and wi use to go a di market and get wi fruits and stuff so now wi go a bush and get what wi can. People need fi buy dem fruits suh dem can get di Vitamin C fi build up dem system,” he urged.