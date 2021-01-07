For COVID fight

From left: Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Eastern Danny Lawrence; Morland Wilson, Westmoreland Western MP, Eric “Busha” Clarke, chairman of the Western Regional Health Authority; George Wright, MP Westmoreland Central; and Hazeline Forrester, director of nursing services, at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, discuss issues concerning COVID-19 during the handing over of 8,000 face masks to the hospital and the MPs on Saturday.n the parish.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT