For outstanding service

Bunker's Hill, Trelawny — Thirteen members of Unity Baptist Church in Bunker's Hill Trelawny were recently recognised for outstanding contribution to the church and community at a function held at the Glistening Waters Luminous Lagoon in the parish.

The event was the brainchild of Rev Owen C Brown, host pastor of the Unity Circuit of Baptist Churches.

Rev Brown noted that over the years there have been several members of the congregation who have been consistent in their contribution to the physical and spiritual upliftment of other members, and the community as a whole.

Among the specially invited guests were Custos of Trelawny Paul Harold Muschette, councillor for the Wakefield Division, Johnathan Bartley and Rev Carlton Smith, former pastor of the Unity Baptist Church.

Attorney and Bunker's Hill native, Philmore Scott, who was the guest speaker, congratulated the awardees as he urged them to continue to serve.

The well-attended function was held under the theme: 'Salute to Service'.