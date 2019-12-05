For outstanding service
Bunker's Hill, Trelawny — Thirteen members of Unity Baptist Church in Bunker's Hill Trelawny were recently recognised for outstanding contribution to the church and community at a function held at the Glistening Waters Luminous Lagoon in the parish.
The event was the brainchild of Rev Owen C Brown, host pastor of the Unity Circuit of Baptist Churches.
Rev Brown noted that over the years there have been several members of the congregation who have been consistent in their contribution to the physical and spiritual upliftment of other members, and the community as a whole.
Among the specially invited guests were Custos of Trelawny Paul Harold Muschette, councillor for the Wakefield Division, Johnathan Bartley and Rev Carlton Smith, former pastor of the Unity Baptist Church.
Attorney and Bunker's Hill native, Philmore Scott, who was the guest speaker, congratulated the awardees as he urged them to continue to serve.
The well-attended function was held under the theme: 'Salute to Service'.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy